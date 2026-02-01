  1. Home
Nara Lokesh welcomes union budget boost for Andhra Pradesh

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 5:47 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has welcomed the Union Budget, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he described as a forward-looking financial plan aligned with India’s rapid development goals and long-term aspirations.

In a statement, Lokesh said the budget would significantly benefit Andhra Pradesh, highlighting key provisions such as the proposed Critical Minerals Corridor, high-speed rail connectivity, tax incentives for data centres, and enhanced support for the electronics manufacturing sector. He also expressed satisfaction with the renewed focus on tourism.

The minister said the state government would work to effectively leverage the opportunities created by the budget to attract investments, generate employment, and drive Andhra Pradesh’s next phase of economic development.

