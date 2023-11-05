AP likely to receive light to moderate rains amid surface trough

Amid formation of Surface Trough in the Bay of Bengal and the surface circulation continue, the Andhra Pradesh state is likely to receive light to moderate rains. The AP Disaster Management Department has informed that these rains will continue today and warned of heavy rains in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

Alluri Seetharamaraju, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyala, Anantapuram, Sri Satyasai, YSR, Annamaiya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains.

On the other hand, the IMD said that a surface circulation formed over south Tamil Nadu on Saturday and will move west-northwestwards and enter the Arabian Sea in the next two days. Due to this effect, there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in Southeast Arabian Sea by November 8. Here, due to the effect of the cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, easterly winds are blowing over the state from the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, the North-East Monsoon has become more active.