"AP Liquor Shops: Key Decision by AP Government on MRP Violations"

The Andhra Pradesh government has adopted a stringent approach to curb Maximum Retail Price (MRP) violations in liquor shops. A fine of ₹5 lakhs will be imposed on liquor shops found guilty of MRP violations. If the violation is repeated, the shop's license will be revoked.

Additionally, the government has decided to take strict action against shops supplying liquor to belt shops. A fine of ₹5 lakhs will be imposed on the first offense, and the license will be canceled if the violation occurs a second time. Orders to enforce these penalties have been issued.

This decision is part of a broader policy aimed at addressing allegations of liquor shops selling alcohol above MRP rates. The government has made it clear that no violations of MRP will be tolerated.

Crackdown on Belt Shops

The government has intensified its focus on eliminating belt shops. Shops found supplying liquor to these unauthorized outlets will face heavy penalties, starting with a ₹5 lakh fine and escalating to license cancellation for repeat offenses. This measure is in line with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's warnings about strict actions against belt shops.

Reduced liquor prices

In a parallel move, the Andhra Pradesh government has recently reduced the prices of several liquor brands, making quality liquor more affordable. For instance, the price of Royal Challenge Select Gold Whiskey Quarter has been reduced from ₹230 to ₹210, Mansion House Quarter from ₹220 to ₹190, and Antique Whiskey full bottle from ₹1,600 to ₹1,400.

These measures aim to regulate the liquor industry, ensuring compliance with pricing regulations while addressing consumer needs through affordability.