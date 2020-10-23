AP Local Body Elections: SEC to have a meeting with all political parties on October 28

In a latest development regarding to local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh will hold a meeting with all political parties in the state on May 28 to discuss over the conduction of local body elections. The opinion of the parties will be sought regarding the conduct of the postponed elections. A circular has been issued regarding the meeting to be held at the State Election Commission office in Vijayawada. The SEC would later discuss the issue with the government after consultation with political parties.

Meanwhile, the funds have also been released for 13 districts in connection with the conduction of the elections. Orders have been issued releasing a total of Rs 8 crore 25 lakh 3 thousand with Rs.52,38,000 to Srikakulam district, Rs.41,46,000 to Vizianagaram, Rs.73,24,500 to Visakhapatnam, Rs.82,75,000 to East Godavari, Rs.59,46,000 to West Godavari, Rs. 72,91,500 to Krishna, Rs.80,86,500 for Guntur, Rs.58,63,500 for Prakasam district, Rs.52,44,000 for Nellore, Rs.66,03,000 for Chittoor district, Rs.67,30,500 for Anantapur distrit, Rs. 49,35,000 to Kadapa District Rs. 68,19,000 to Kurnool district.

It is learnt that the local body elections were postponed at a time when the coronavirus was spreading while Nimmagadda Ramesh kumar was the SEC. Jagan Mohan Reddy government took this matter seriously and brought a special ordinance and removed him from the office. Nimmagadda appealed to the High Court, which ruled in his favour and later the AP government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment. However, the Supreme Court also refused to grant stay and Nimmagadda reinstated as State Election Commissioner.