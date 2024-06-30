AP Mala Mahanadu Appoints Youth Constituency Committees for Upliftment of Poor

In an effort to strengthen the AP Mala Mahanadu and address the issues faced by SC, ST, BC, and minorities in the state, State President Jakata Vijaya Shekhar appointed youth constituency committees. Speaking at a meeting in Kadapa, Shekhar emphasized the importance of economic and social growth for the marginalized communities and urged the youth to work diligently towards this goal.

The newly appointed youth presidents and secretaries of various constituencies were advised to actively engage with government schemes and ensure that benefits reach those in need. Youth wing president Jakata Dinesh stressed the need for effective functioning of the committees and prompt action on issues. Kadapa city president Chenchula David Sathyaraju underscored the importance of working in accordance with the association's guidelines.

The constituency youth wing committees were appointed in accordance with the directives of State President Jakata Vijaya Shekhar. Presidents and secretaries of the youth section were handed appointment documents during the event. The program was attended by AP Mala Mahanadu State Convener Vincent, Rayalaseema President Suresh, Kadapa District President Bhaskar, and other members.

The appointed youth presidents included Jakata Deepak for Jammalamadugu constituency, Chenchula Ebenezer Manikumar for Kadapa constituency, and others for different constituencies. The committees aim to work towards the upliftment of the poor and weaker sections in the state.