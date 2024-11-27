Live
AP Mega DSC 2024: Syllabus Released Early to Help Candidates Prepare
Good news for AP Mega DSC 2024 aspirants! The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the exam syllabus ahead of the official notification, giving students extra time to prepare. Download the syllabus now.
Good news for students waiting for the AP Mega DSC notification! The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the Mega DSC 2024 syllabus early to help candidates prepare.
Due to delays in the official notification, the syllabus was made available for download on November 27th at 4:00 AM on the official AP DSC website: https://apdsc2024.apcfss.in/.
Here's the Reason for the Delay
The release of the notification has been delayed due to ongoing disputes concerning reservation policies.
During a recent update in the AP Assembly, Minister Nara Lokesh assured that the government is working diligently to resolve these issues.
The state government’s aim is to complete the DSC teacher appointments by the beginning of the next academic year.
Key Updates on Reservation and Age Limit
The government is currently reviewing the legal details of the reservation policy to ensure a smooth recruitment process without legal issues. They are also considering raising the age limit for teacher appointments, which is still being reviewed.
A special commission has been formed to study the impact of applying reservations based on population, in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling on the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC).
Despite these delays, the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to finalizing the Mega DSC 2024 appointments and releasing the notification soon.
In the meantime, candidates are advised to download the syllabus and start preparing for the exam.
This early release of the syllabus will give students enough time to prepare for the upcoming recruitment.