AP Mega DSC appointment distribution event to be held today

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a significant development for Mega DSC candidates, with the issuance of appointment letters for 16,347 teaching positions. Out of this total, 15,941 candidates have been selected for the roles.

A special ceremony is scheduled for today, during which appointment letters will be distributed. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, will present appointment papers to the top 20 candidates in attendance.

The event, which will take place behind the AP Secretariat at 3 PM, is expected to see numerous candidates accompanied by their family members. Following the ceremony, education department officials from the respective districts will distribute appointment letters to the remaining selected candidates.

In addition, coalition MLAs and MLCs are anticipated to travel to the event in special buses arranged from the Assembly.