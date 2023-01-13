AP Minister Amarnath flays Pawan Kalyan over slapping remarks, says they can do the same

Reacting to Pawan Kalyan's speech at the 'Yuvashakti Sabha' held on Thursday, Minister Gudivada Amarnath lashed out. Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Amarnath made several comments while participating in a program held in East Godavari district on Friday.



It is known that Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan made several remarks especially slapping YSRCP leaders at the Yuvashakti Sabha organized yesterday (January 12) at Ranasthalam Srikakulam under the auspices of Janasena. Responding to them, Amarnath said that they have hands and chappals to hit.



Minister Amarnath, who participated in the closing ceremony of the sports competition in Palachar, Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district, said that Pawan lashed out at Kalyan. Amarnath expressed anger over the indecent remarks against a person who is in constitutional position.



Minister Amarnath alleged that Pawan Kalyan who arranged a meeting saying that he will question the issues' and read the script written by Chandrababu Naidu. The minister said that he would leave the Jana Sena chief's comments to his wisdom and opined people will teach a lesson to Pawan Kalyan.