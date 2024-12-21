AP minister flays YCP over encroachment, pledges action at revenue conferences

In a recent statement, State Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy addressed the growing issue of land encroachment by the YCP land mafia gang, which has reportedly taken over thousands of acres in the state over the past five years. Speaking at revenue conferences held in Marripudi, Mandal, Ayyapurajupalem, and Podili Mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday, the Minister denounced the anarchy associated with the YCP and emphasized the government's commitment to taking decisive action against land grabbers.

During these conferences, Dr. Veeranjaneyaswamy received numerous petitions from constituents regarding land-related issues. He noted that a significant portion of the petitions being presented pertained to revenue and land disputes, which the government is dedicated to addressing through organized revenue meetings aimed at providing long-lasting solutions.

"The state government is determined to hold these conferences in all revenue villages to ensure that residents can have their issues addressed," he stated. Dr. Veeranjaneyaswamy assured the public that officials from all relevant departments would be present to tackle petitions that cannot be resolved immediately and that there will be a structured timeline for addressing more complicated issues.

In a bid to uphold the rights of the rightful heirs to land, the Minister indicated that the government would not hesitate to extend the duration of these conferences if necessary. He also mentioned the forthcoming visit from the Revenue Minister, Principal Secretary, and CCLA to two constituencies in the district during the first week of January to aid in resolving ongoing issues.

Dr. Veeranjaneyaswamy revealed alarming figures regarding land irregularities, stating that out of the 9,400 acres in Podili Mandal, irregularities have been reported in 706 acres. He urged officials to understand the importance of their roles, emphasizing that families depend on their diligence to work without any irregularities.

Discussions surrounding specific land issues, such as the registration problems linked to the lands associated with Venugopalan Swamy, were also addressed. The Minister instructed officials to survey unoccupied temple lands for allocation to backward classes and clarified that while there would be no objections to the construction of a cowshed on the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy lands, additional structures should not be constructed without proper consideration.

Highlighting the government's initiatives, Dr. Veeranjaneyaswamy mentioned plans to address the drinking water problem within the next three years, a discussion previously initiated by Deputy Chief Minister Sri K. Pawan Kalyan with district officials.

The Minister also reflected on the legacy of former Chief Minister Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who sought to bring governance closer to the people through the Janmabhoomi program. He reiterated that the current state government is committed to making officials accessible and responsive to the public's needs.

Lastly, Dr. Veeranjaneyaswamy announced the re-initiation of the Podili-Marripudi road project, originally sanctioned in 2018 but stalled due to a change in government. He confirmed that work on this vital infrastructure project is slated to commence next month, signaling ongoing efforts to develop the region.