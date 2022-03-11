AP minister Kurasala Kannababu introduces Agriculture Budget in Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kurasala Kannababu introduced the Agriculture Budget in the Legislative Assembly as part of the AP Annual Budget 2022-23. Minister Kannababu said that the YS Jagan government is moving forward with the aim of welfare of the farmers. The annual budget for agriculture is stipulated at Rs. 11,387.69 crore.



It was revealed that the marketing department has been allocated Rs 614.23 crore for development, Rs. 248.45 crore for cooperative societies, 146.41 crore for food processing, 554 crore for horticulture and 98.99 crore for silk industry.



Minister Kannababu said Rs 421.15 crore has been allotted to Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, Rs 59.91 crore to YSAR Horticultural University and Rs 122.50 crore to Venkateswara Veterinary University.



The minister announced Rs. 1027.82 crore to the Animal Husbandry Department and Rs. 337.23 crore for fisheries and Rs. 5000 crores for power subsidy. The AP government has placed a proposal of Rs 11,450.94 crore for the irrigation sector along with an allocation of Rs 50 crore for the YSR Jala Kala.