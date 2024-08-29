AP Minister Mandipally Ramprasad Reddy Emphasizes Sports Development on National Sports Day

In a significant celebration of National Sports Day, Minister for State Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipally Ramprasad Reddy highlighted the unwavering commitment of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to the promotion of sports in the state. The event, held on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, honored the legacy of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday it commemorates.

As the chief guest at the ceremony organized by the State Sports Authority (SAP), Minister Reddy paid homage to Major Dhyan Chand by offering tributes at his portrait and participating in a special campaign where attendees signed a sports canvas. Students, athletes, and sports enthusiasts pledged to adopt a Fit India lifestyle, dedicating 30 minutes daily to fitness and health while encouraging their families and neighbors to do the same.

In his address, Minister Reddy extended his greetings on National Sports Day and expressed pride in celebrating Major Dhyan Chand's contributions to Indian sports. He urged the youth to pursue their favorite sports and strive for excellence, emphasizing the importance of fitness alongside academic commitments. "Allocating at least 30 minutes a day for physical activity is essential for a strong body and mind," he stated.

Minister Reddy revealed that numerous initiatives for sports development in the state were undertaken between 2014 and 2019, with assurances that better days are ahead for athletes, coaches, and sports academies. He emphasized that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naidu, many athletes from the state have achieved recognition on both national and international stages. Reddy encouraged sports enthusiasts to register on the dedicated app, which provides full support for aspiring athletes, including assistance for training facilities and equipment.

Furthermore, the Minister announced plans for financial support for underprivileged athletes, proposing the establishment of a corpus fund ranging from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 5 crore, which will be discussed with the Chief Minister soon. Reddy also shared that he would donate his monthly salary of Rs. 3,16,000 through the app to support the cause.

Badminton Star PV Sindhu emphasized the importance of fitness and dedication to sports. Celebrating the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, she encouraged everyone to choose a sport, practice diligently, and work towards success despite setbacks. Sindhu highlighted that hard work and a commitment to discipline can lead to achievements.

SAP Vice-Chancellor and Managing Director PS Girisha also addressed the event, expressing pride in athletes who have brought recognition to the nation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to elevating sports in the state and urged citizens to integrate sports into their daily lives.

As part of the National Sports Day festivities, dignitaries, including Ministers Mandipally Ramprasad Reddy and PV Sindhu, honoured local sports heroes such as Dheeraj Srikrishna (Artistic Yoga), G. Nagesh Babu (Basketball), Bhavana (Soft Tennis), and others. The celebrations culminated in a mega rally at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, attended by various athletes and officials dedicated to promoting sports and fitness.