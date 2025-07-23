AP Minister Nara Lokesh Highlights Investment Opportunities and AI in Vijayawada Summit

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh's Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh recently addressed a summit aimed at attracting investments from the UAE, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing services for citizens through technological advancements. Speaking at the event held on Wednesday, July 23, Lokesh cited the transformative impact of airports on regional economies, noting a rise in Telangana's GDP contribution from 17 to 18 percent since new airport developments.

During his speech, Minister Lokesh accentuated the potential of quantum computing as a significant driver for Amaravati's future, stating, "While others may remain unaware of the profound capabilities of quantum, we are already exploring its applications." He also highlighted the UAE's pioneering role in AI governance, mentioning that it is the first country to appoint an AI Minister.

The Minister further explained that Andhra Pradesh is actively embracing artificial intelligence, facilitating hackathons and addressing concerns regarding job displacement. "Historically, industrial revolutions have created more jobs than they displaced, and AI will be no different," he said. "AI is becoming an integral part of our lives, and I intend to leverage it for fundamental tasks, including summarising the key points of this meeting.”

This event reflects the state's ongoing efforts to foster economic ties with the UAE while positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of technological innovation.