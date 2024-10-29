Live
AP Minister Nara Lokesh meets Satya Nadella, Seeks Investments in the state
Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, is actively pursuing investment opportunities in the United States as part of his ongoing visit to bolster the state's technological initiatives. During his trip, Lokesh had a noteworthy meeting with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the tech giant's headquarters in Redmond, where he requested technical support for enhancing digital governance in Andhra Pradesh.
Minister Lokesh emphasized the vision of making Amaravati the "AI capital" and sought Microsoft's collaboration in developing IT hubs across the state. He also extended an invitation to Nadella to visit Andhra Pradesh, where enthusiastic Telugu employees at Microsoft welcomed the minister and celebrated the occasion with a handshake and photographs.
Lokesh's agenda continued with a visit to Adobe's R&D center, where he met the company’s CEO and urged for the establishment of an Adobe R&D facility in Amaravati. He advocated for participation in smart governance initiatives and AI-driven solutions, highlighting the importance of improving digital skills among the youth of Andhra Pradesh.