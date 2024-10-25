AP minister Narayana reviews on diarrhea incident Dhachepally, gives directions to officials

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Department Minister Narayana convened an emergency review meeting on the ongoing diarrhea situation in Dhachepally on Friday morning, following alarming reports from the community. The Minister communicated with Palnadu District Collector and several officials, who reassured him that the outbreak is currently under control in Dhagepally, with no new cases reported. The health condition of six patients receiving treatment in the hospital has also been confirmed as stable.

However, concerns are mounting in Anjanapuram Colony within the Dhachepally Nagar Panchayat, where local residents are in a state of panic due to a significant increase in diarrhea cases. Tragically, two individuals, Tammishetti Venkateshwarlu (21) and Bandaru Chinna Veeraiah (63), have succumbed to the disease. Meanwhile, 16 others are currently suffering from symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

Health officials attribute the outbreak to contaminated drinking water, suspecting that the drinking water pipelines may have mixed with sewage, leading to widespread infection. Following the fatalities, authorities acted swiftly to address the crisis. A medical camp was established under the guidance of DMHO Dr. Ravi to identify and treat those exhibiting symptoms of diarrhea.

In response to the situation, special sanitation measures have been initiated in the colony. Dr. Shiri, the Director of the Medical Health Department, visited the area to assess medical services firsthand. Collector Arun Babu and MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao also conducted reviews to ensure the residents received immediate assistance and support.

The Nagar Panchayat authorities have taken additional steps to ensure public safety by closing local boreholes and providing fresh water supply through tankers to mitigate further health risks.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any unusual cases of illness to health officials promptly as the community navigates this alarming health crisis.