AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu inspects Polavaram, says work on schedule

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has assured that the construction of the Polavaram Project is proceeding as planned. During a recent inspection of the project, he observed that the diaphragm wall construction is advancing rapidly.

Minister Ramanaidu addressed the media, highlighting that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has personally reviewed the project on three occasions. The government aims to complete the project by the end of 2027, with expectations that the buttress dam work will be finalised in time to allow continued progress during the rainy season.

He noted that over 80 percent of the Polavaram head works have already been successfully completed. “If the work is progressing swiftly, it is only false narratives being circulated,” Ramanaidu stated. He added that there have been claims from YSRCP ministers questioning their understanding of the project and its timeline.

“The Chief Minister is actively accelerating the project's progress, and we will not compromise on the quality of the Polavaram construction,” Ramanaidu affirmed.