Just In
AP Minister Ramprasad Reddy promises rapid development and welfare initiatives
Andhra Pradesh State Transport Minister Ramprasad Reddy expressed optimism for the future of Andhra Pradesh (AP) during his visit to Naidupeta on Thursday, asserting that the coalition government will foster significant welfare and development within the next eight months.
In his address, Minister Reddy announced the upcoming implementation of a free bus travel scheme for women within two months. He highlighted the government’s commitment to social welfare, stating that three gas cylinders will be provided to women, alongside pensions for 64 lakh individuals scheduled for distribution on the 30th.
Reddy also emphasized the state’s industrial resurgence, reporting that companies that had previously relocated from AP are beginning to return, while new industries are showing interest in establishing operations in the state. He pledged to enhance the development of Sri City, aiming to create abundant job opportunities for residents.
Further, the Minister assured that the State Road Transport Department will extend full support and cooperation to the Sullurpet constituency, reinforcing the government’s resolve to address the needs of local communities.
As Andhra Pradesh looks towards a bright future, Reddy’s statements reflect a proactive approach in boosting both economic growth and social welfare across the state.