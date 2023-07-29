AP Minister RK Roja refutes Purandeswari's comments on state debts

Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja has expressed concerns about the political affiliations of Daggubati Purandeshwari, questioning whether she is the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Minister Roja further commented that Purandeswari's statements against the government are in line with that of Chandrababu Naidu and stated that the Nandamuri family should take control of the TDP from Chandrababu Naidu. Minister Roja refuted Purandeswari's comments over Andhra Pradesh debt, citing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement who said that state's debt is comparatively lower than other states.

Minister Roja claimed that there was a lack of welfare and development. She accused Chandrababu Naidu of only focusing on collecting funds rather than prioritizing projects related to connecting rivers.

RK Roja also took a dig at Pawan Kalyan saying that his party has not participated in local body elections and alleged that his mission is to make Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister.