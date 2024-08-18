AP Minister S. Savitha addresses waterlogging problem at Mahadeva Palli railway pass

In a demonstration of proactive leadership, State BC Welfare, Handloom and Textile Department Head Minister S. Savitha addressed critical local issues during a recent visit to Penukonda mandal. On Sunday, while traveling to visit an ailing TDP worker in Roddam mandal, Minister Savitha observed the deplorable condition of the road at the Mahadeva Palli railway pass. With knee-deep water accumulating on the road, transportation was severely hindered for locals.

Unlike many public representatives who often wait for complaints to address issues, Minister Savitha took immediate action. She halted her convoy and directly contacted the Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials, demanding quick intervention to alleviate the waterlogging problem. In a swift response, R&B officials arrived on-site and utilized a procleaner to remove the standing water while the minister remained present to oversee the resolution.

Local residents praised Minister Savitha for her initiative and commitment, noting the importance of leaders who actively recognize and address community challenges without needing prompting from constituents.

In addition, Minister Savitha visited Venkatesh, a TDP activist from the Roddam Mandal Center SC Colony, who has been suffering from a serious illness. During her visit, she reassured Venkatesh and his family of her support and provided financial assistance to help them during this difficult time. Minister Savitha also paid her respects to the late senior TDP leader Bala Naidu Pardiva by laying a floral wreath at his funeral in Maruvapally, extending her condolences to the bereaved family.

This series of compassionate and decisive actions has solidified Minister Savitha's reputation as a leader who is not only responsive to the public's needs but also actively engaged in the welfare of her community.