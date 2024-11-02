AP Minister Satya Kumar Yadav Launches Pothole Filling Initiative in Dharmavaram

In a significant move towards improving road infrastructure, State Medical and Health Minister Shri Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated the pothole filling program in Dharmavaram as part of the 'Mission Pothole Free AP' initiative spearheaded by the government. The launch event took place at the CNB function hall, where the minister highlighted the allocation of Rs. 2 Crores and 90 Lakhs for the project, aimed specifically at addressing the deteriorating condition of main roads in the constituency.

Minister Yadav expressed his concerns over the poor state of roads during the previous YCP regime and assured residents that the current government is committed to rectifying these issues. He emphasized that the state government has earmarked a substantial budget of Rs. 860 Crores to tackle potholes across Andhra Pradesh, with a target to eradicate the problem by January of next year.

During his address, Minister Yadav underscored the importance of public cooperation in this initiative, urging citizens to participate actively in the mission. He also announced that additional development programs are on the horizon, promising continued efforts to enhance the region's infrastructure.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including R&B officials, Janasena state general secretary Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy, BJP Anantapur district president Sandhi Reddy Srinivas, and local community members. The collaborative effort signifies a proactive approach by the government to foster community involvement in improving road safety and infrastructure within the state.