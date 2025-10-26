AP minister urges electricity dept to tackle Montha cyclone aftermath

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar convened a review meeting with officials from the electricity department, engaging with three Chief Managing Directors in light of the impending Montha cyclone. The Chief Secretary to the government, K. Vijayanand, also participated in this critical discussion.

During the meeting, Minister Ravi Kumar stressed the importance of alertness among electricity employees due to the approaching cyclone. He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to initiate restoration work promptly should any outages occur.

The minister called on electricity officials to be fully prepared for any situation that may arise, emphasising the need for proactive measures to prevent loss of life and damage to property. He mandated that all district, mandal, and village-level officials remain on standby and work closely with other departments.

In a significant decision, the minister announced the cancellation of holidays for electricity employees on the 27th, 28th, and 29th of this month. He advised the public to exercise caution around fallen power lines and poles, and informed them to report any power issues by calling the number 1912.