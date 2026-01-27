People urged to safeguard democratic values

Guntur: Calling upon citizens to protect the Indian Constitution from communal forces, Jana Vignana Vedika State president and former Legislative Council member KS Lakshmana Rao said the time has come to safeguard the secular, socialist, and democratic values enshrined in the Constitution.

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, floral tributes were paid to the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Lodge Centre in Guntur under the joint auspices of several civil society organisations, including Jana Vignana Vedika, Jana Chaitanya Vedika, Avagahana, Ratepayers Association, and BC Jana Mahasabha.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshmana Rao alleged that the implementation of the Indian Constitution is under threat. He stated that Governors in several states are walking out of Legislative Assemblies, undermining constitutional processes. Jana Chaitanya Vedika State President Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy expressed concern over the declining independence of the judiciary. Two books authored by KS Lakshmana Rao and published by Jana Vignana Vedika—“The Making of the Indian Constitution” and “Key Features of the Indian Constitution”—were released by retired Additional SP KV Chalapathi Rao and Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy respectively.

Avagahana Secretary Konda Sivarami Reddy, BC Jana Mahasabha President Uggam Sambasiva Rao, Rate Payers Association President Oruganti Narayana Reddy, General Secretary Kanaparthi Raghava Rao, and Jana Vignana Vedika leaders VVK Suresh, TR Ramesh, T Chandini, John Babu, SM Subhani, Bala Bayanna, and others were present.