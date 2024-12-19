Live
Just In
AP NIT women secure 1st place in national chess tourney
The women’s faculty and staff team from AP NIT showcased exceptional skill to clinch the first position at the All India Inter-NIT Women’s Faculty and Staff Chess Tournament-2024.
Tadepalligudem (west godavari dist) : The women’s faculty and staff team from AP NIT showcased exceptional skill to clinch the first position at the All India Inter-NIT Women’s Faculty and Staff Chess Tournament-2024. The national-level event was held from December 13 to 17 at NIT Silchar in Assam. The victorious team, comprising Captain Yeggina Deepika Kumari, Devin Chaitanya, and Chekkapalli Kashi Annapurna, received their award from NIT Silchar Director, Professor Dilip Kumar Baidya. Their remarkable performance brought pride to AP NIT, earning them acco-lades on the national stage. AP NIT in-charge Director Professor NV Ramanarao and Registrar Dr P Dinesh Shankar Red-dy extended their heartfelt congratulations to the winners.
They highlighted the strategic brilliance required in chess, emphasising how every move demands careful planning and skill. “Success in chess comes to those who combine strategy with timely decision-making,” they remarked, praising the team for their outstanding achievement.