AP on track to become an aviation hub: Janardhan Reddy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a significant aviation hub, according to B C Janardhan Reddy, minister for investments, infrastructure, roads and buildings. He highlighted the state’s conducive investment climate, which is attracting substantial national and international aviation investments.

The minister met industrialists and investors at the AP secretariat on Thursday. Three major aviation firms expressed interest in investing in the state: Skybird Aviation Pvt. Ltd. plans a Rs 600 crore investment for a Full Flight Simulation Centre; FTO and Heli Taxi Services proposed Rs 210 crore for flying training and helicopter taxi services; and Felix Aviation Academy intends to establish a Flying Training Organisation (FTO). These companies have submitted concept notes and strategies, and the minister assured swift clearances upon formal proposals.

Janardhan Reddy also noted that various aviation and EVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) firms, including EPlane Company, BLUJ Aviation, Magnum Wings, Sarla Aviation, Golden Epaulettes Aviation Pvt. Ltd., and Haribon Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd., have shown strong interest and held meetings to discuss their plans.

The minister emphasised that improved infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh is attracting trusted, long-term investments, which will significantly boost local employment. He stated that the government is prioritizing the development of roads, ports, railways, and airports as part of its industrial strategy. Reddy also remarked that the current administration is rebuilding investor confidence, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a reliable long-term investment destination after the previous government’s impact on the state’s brand image.