Live
- South Korea: Number of damaged houses in accidental bombing grows to 142
- Alliance University Honors Women from Diverse Professions with Mahila Spandana Awards 2025
- DMK calls for nationwide opposition to delimitation exercise
- Half of Australian children expected to be overweight or obese by 2050, study warns
- Travel technology takes off, transforming the way we explore!
- Aditya Seal takes a green step; switches to e-scooter for daily commute
- How to plan a stress-free destination wedding
- Success and Intelligence
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Mind As a Mirror
Just In
AP Open SSC Exam Hall Tickets Released
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has announced that hall tickets for the Tenth Grade examinations have been released.
The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has announced that hall tickets for the Tenth Grade examinations have been released. The exams are scheduled to take place from the 17th to the 28th of this month and will be conducted daily from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
Students can obtain their hall tickets either through the Manamitra WhatsApp number or by visiting their designated study centers. It is advised that all candidates collect their hall tickets ahead of the exam dates to avoid last-minute issues.
As the exam dates approach, students are encouraged to prepare thoroughly and ensure they have all necessary materials ready.
Next Story