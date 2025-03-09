AP Open SSC Exam Hall Tickets Released

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has announced that hall tickets for the Tenth Grade examinations have been released. The exams are scheduled to take place from the 17th to the 28th of this month and will be conducted daily from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Students can obtain their hall tickets either through the Manamitra WhatsApp number or by visiting their designated study centers. It is advised that all candidates collect their hall tickets ahead of the exam dates to avoid last-minute issues.

As the exam dates approach, students are encouraged to prepare thoroughly and ensure they have all necessary materials ready.