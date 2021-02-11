AP Panchayat elections 2021: 539 sarpanches were elected unanimously in the second phase

The first phase of Andhra Pradesh Grama Panchayat elections has ended in February 9 and the state election commission is making all arrangements for the second phase of the elections on February 13. Meanwhile, the SEC has announced that 539 sarpanch posts have been unanimous out of 3,328 posts 7,519 are in fray for the remaining 2,789 sarpanch positions.

Elections are being held for a total of 33,570 ward posts in the respective villages, of which 12,605 will be unanimous and the remaining 20,965 ward posts will go to polls on the 13th. There are 44,879 candidates in fray for ward positions. The deadline for candidates to campaign in the villages for the second phase of elections will ends on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Polling will be held on Saturday from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm followed by counting of votes on the same day.

Earlier, in the first phase of panchayat elections, as many as 525 sarpanches were ananimously elected wherein Guntur and Chittoor recorded highest number of unanimous results.