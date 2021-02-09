AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Counting of votes begin across the state

The counting of Andhra Pradesh panchayat election polls has started across the state a while ago. The first phase of polling was held in 18 revenue divisions across 12 districts except in Vizianagaram. The election for vice sarpanch will be held after the results are revealed. Those in the queue will have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote until 4 p.m. On the other hand, 75.55 per cent polling was recorded till 2.30 pm.

Earlier, Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar said that there were no problems erupted anywhere in the early polling. He said that the election for vice Sarpanch will be held as soon as the results are received. Polling has been completed for a total of 2,723 panchayats and 20,157 wards except for sporadic incidents, polling went smoothly.

Meanwhile, there have been unanimous results in as many as 525-gram panchayats across the state. The nominations for the second and third phase elections have been completed and heading for elections on February 13, 17 and 21 respectively.