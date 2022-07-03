AP Pavilion launched at 17th ATA Convention in Washington DC

The 17th Congress of the American Telugu Association (ATA) begun with grandeur. In this event which is being held in Washington DC for three days, Andhra Pradesh government representatives Ratnakar Pandukayala, Hari Prasad Lingala and Medapati Venkat inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion.



In the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference, Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy's anniversary celebrations were held grandly. A large number of YSR fans and leaders attended the program and paid tribute to him.

AP Official Language Association President Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad Rao recalled the services and spirit of that great leader. Much fervour filled with at ATA celebrations with the presence of many politicians and artists.