AP police receive three awards, Gautam Sawang bags best DGP award

The Andhra Pradesh Police department has received key awards from three national-level organisations in a row on a single day. The state has won the prestigious award FICCI best state award in the category of smart Innovative policing for its outstanding performance in the country.

The state DGP Gautam Sawang was also selected as the best DGP among the DGPs who have undertaken several technical reforms in the police department in different states of the country. The Andhra Pradesh police have stood top in the country for showing the best performance in interlinking all the main pillars of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) from SCOTCH Indian awards.

The AP Police Department holds the record for being the only police department to receive awards from three national organisations in a single day. On the other hand, DGP Gautam Sawang expressed happiness over winning the three awards.

Gautam Sawang, who is proud to receive awards from national-level organizations, said he was committed to becoming more involved in public service. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita congratulated DGP Gautam Sawang for receiving the awards.