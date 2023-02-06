AP Police SI halltickets for preliminary exam released, exam on February 19

After releasing the results of preliminary examination for recruitment of police Constables on Sunday, the Police Recruitment Board has released the hall tickets for the preliminary examination of Sub Inspector posts to be held on 19th of this month in Andhra Pradesh. An opportunity to download the hall tickets has been provided till 5 pm on 15th February.



The exam will conducted in two shifts with Shift – 1 from 10 am to 1 pm and Shift – 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on 19th. Candidates can enter registration number, date of birth and get hall tickets.

On the other hand, Constable preliminary exam results have been released. Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board has released the results and made available it on the APSLPRB website. As many as 4,59,182 candidates appeared for the constable exam across the state, out of which 95,208 candidates qualified for the physical fitness tests.



The preliminary examination was conducted on 22nd of last month for the filling of 6,100 posts.