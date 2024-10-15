Live
- Raj & DK Unveil Explosive Spy Series Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video
- Sexual intercourse, exhibiting body in front of minor child punishable under Pocso Act: Kerala HC
- Violent protest in Bihar's Sitamarhi after two killed during idol immersion
- Assam govt to spend Rs 12 crore on Nabagraha temple
- Protests turn violent after official commits suicide in Kerala
- By-elections on nine seats in UP: No polling on Milkipur, Mayawati to contest alone
- NDA and INDIA bloc claim victory as Jharkhand election dates announced
- MLA Premsagar Rao Expresses Aspiration for Ministerial Post
- Dyson launches its first Dyson Demo store in West Delhi
- Missile Man Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary Celebrated in Aija
Just In
AP police will not interfere SIT in Tirumala Laddu probe, says DGP
In light of recent allegations regarding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Laddu, the investigation into the matter has gained significant attention across the nation.
In light of recent allegations regarding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Laddu, the investigation into the matter has gained significant attention across the nation. The Supreme Court has intervened, issuing crucial orders and forming an independent investigation team under the supervision of the CBI Director to explore the claims.
Addressing concerns regarding the investigation, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, emphasized that the state's police force would not interfere with the efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Supreme Court. He reassured the public that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and objectivity.
"The Supreme Court did not question the formation of the SIT established by the state government to probe the Tirumala Laddu case," DGP Rao clarified, underlining the distinct roles of both investigative bodies. He mentioned that the SIT was constituted with the intention of executing an independent investigation into this sensitive issue.
Additionally, DGP Rao revealed that Sarvashrestha Tripathi, a member of the special investigation team appointed by the Supreme Court, is actively involved in the probe. He also noted that the name of Gopinath Shetty has been submitted to the investigation team as part of the ongoing inquiries.