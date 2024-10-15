AP police will not interfere SIT in Tirumala Laddu probe, says DGP

In light of recent allegations regarding the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Laddu, the investigation into the matter has gained significant attention across the nation. The Supreme Court has intervened, issuing crucial orders and forming an independent investigation team under the supervision of the CBI Director to explore the claims.

Addressing concerns regarding the investigation, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, emphasized that the state's police force would not interfere with the efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Supreme Court. He reassured the public that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and objectivity.

"The Supreme Court did not question the formation of the SIT established by the state government to probe the Tirumala Laddu case," DGP Rao clarified, underlining the distinct roles of both investigative bodies. He mentioned that the SIT was constituted with the intention of executing an independent investigation into this sensitive issue.

Additionally, DGP Rao revealed that Sarvashrestha Tripathi, a member of the special investigation team appointed by the Supreme Court, is actively involved in the probe. He also noted that the name of Gopinath Shetty has been submitted to the investigation team as part of the ongoing inquiries.