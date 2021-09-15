AP POLYCET 2021 results: Mekapati Goutham Reddy releases the results, check here

Andhra Pradesh State IT and Skills Development and Training Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy on Wednesday released the results of the AP POLYCET 2021 entrance test. On this occasion he congratulated everyone who passed the entrance exams. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - polycetap.nic.in - to check the results and download it.



While speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government has released Rs 128 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deeveena scheme to 81,000 students and Rs 54 crore was provided as Vasati Deevena to 72,000 students. In the results declared, Srikakulam district has registered the highest pass percentage, and Nellore district has registered the highest pass percentage among the girls.

Minister Gautam Reddy said that the Prakasam district has the highest pass percentage of boys. The event was attended by Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, Skill Development and Training Chief Secretary Jayalakshmi, Employment and Training Director Lavanyaveni, and Skill Development Institute MD Bangaru Raju.

AP POLYCET 2021 exam is conducted on September 1, 2021, for admissions into diploma courses in Polytechnic courses in Andhra Pradesh.

Here is how to check the results

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in

Click on the Result tab and then download the rank card tab.

Enter your AP POLYCET- 2021 Hall Ticket No. to view your rank card

Download and rank card and preserve it for further use.