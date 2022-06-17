AP POLYCET 2022 results to be declared tomorrow, here is direct link

The Andhra Pradesh POLYCET - 2022 results will be released tomorrow i.e June 18. The results will be released by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy at 9:15 am on Saturday at the Gateway Hotel in Vijayawada. Admissions to Polytechnic and Diploma courses will be conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on May 29 from 11 am to 1 pm.

The SBTET board has already released the AP POLYCET-2022 Answer Key and said that the rank card could also be downloaded on the day the results were released. The students are advised to visit http://sbtetap.gov.in/Screens/Mainhome.aspx and enter registration details, date of birth can to obtain the results.

As many as 1.35 Lakh students registered for the entrance exam who must score at least 30 marks out of 120 to qualify for the AP POLYCET-2022.