AP prioritising AI for efficient governance says RTGS chief K Dinesh Kumar

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) extensively to improve administrative efficiency, said K Dinesh Kumar, CEO of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS). Dinesh Kumar made these remarks while attending an AI workshop at Google’s office in New Delhi on Thursday. Recently, Google and RTGS signed a Memorandum of Under-standing (MoU) to collaborate on AI initiatives. As part of this partnership, Google hosted a workshop in Delhi to explore AI opportunities, use cases, and its integration within government departments.

During the event, Dinesh Kumar and his team discussed AI’s global advancements with Google officials, emphasising its potential for transforming government operations. He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions using AI to make governance more trans-parent, efficient, and accessible to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The state government aims to simplify the delivery of public services through AI, eliminating complex bureaucratic hurdles.

The state’s IT and RTG minister, Nara Lokesh, envisions a unified search bar for citizens, offer-ing seamless access to all government services in one place.

Additionally, the state government is working towards developing its own ChatGPT and leveraging blockchain technology to simplify the delivery of essential certificates such as birth, death, caste, income, residence, and educational qualification certificates, etc., through digital services. The IT department is actively advancing these initiatives, with the government seeking Google’s support to help achieve these goals, as Dinesh Kumar added.

Google officials expressed their pleasure in collaborating with Andhra Pradesh, assuring their commitment to providing technical support for the successful implementation of AI in gov-ernment departments, in line with the state’s objectives and aspirations.