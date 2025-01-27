AP proud of its tableau at R-Day parade: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K Pawan Kalyan in a tweet in the social media X here on Sunday stated that it was a moment of pride for Andhra Pradesh that the State’s tableau in the Delhi Republic parade on Kartavya Path displayed the Yetikoppaka toys.

He recalled that the State government made it a point to present the toys of Yetikoppaka to the State guests to make them more popular.