AP ranks first in containing the coronavirus spread and lockdown implementation

Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to succeed in containing the coronavirus by successfully implementing the lockdown. The National News Channel NDTV conducted a survey on the states that are working to curb corona successfully following the lockdown. Andhra Pradesh has come first in the survey, followed by Kerala in second place. NDTV said that the YS Jagan government had taken measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic thus reducing positive coronavirus cases in AP.

The transport minister Perni Nani has tweeted to this extent stating, "Andhra Pradesh has been ranked the most successful Lockdown state in India by @ndtv. By obeying the strict measures laid out by the Govt., we are breaking the chain of #Covid19. I urge you all to stay home not to worry because you are in safe hands."

I urge you all to stay home not to worry because you are in safe hands.

In the meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government is working hard to contain coronavirus by setting up separate isolation ward in each hospital, distributing the masks to the public for free to protect them from coronavirus spread and conducting a household survey in the state to identify the corona positive cases.



Another 12 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday taking the tally to 432 cases and seven people died.