  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP role model for development: MLA Vishnu

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu giving instructions to VMC officials in Vijayawada on Friday
x

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu giving instructions to VMC officials in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Vijayawada Central MLA and Planning Commission vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu has claimed that AP is the role model of development and welfare to other States.

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA and Planning Commission vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu has claimed that AP is the role model of development and welfare to other States. He participated in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme at 261st ward sachivalayam in 61st division of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Friday. He visited every house and explained the development and welfare activities of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vishnu said that as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all public representatives have participated in this programme and interacted with the public and solved their problems at their doorsteps. During the programme, the MLA noticed several public problems and directed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials to take action.

Corporators Ummadi Rama Devi, BHSV Jana Reddy, VMC DE (Engineering) Gurunadham and others accompanied the MLA.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X