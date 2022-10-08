AP role model for development: MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA and Planning Commission vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu has claimed that AP is the role model of development and welfare to other States. He participated in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme at 261st ward sachivalayam in 61st division of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Friday. He visited every house and explained the development and welfare activities of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vishnu said that as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all public representatives have participated in this programme and interacted with the public and solved their problems at their doorsteps. During the programme, the MLA noticed several public problems and directed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials to take action.

Corporators Ummadi Rama Devi, BHSV Jana Reddy, VMC DE (Engineering) Gurunadham and others accompanied the MLA.