AP SEC Nilam Sawhney directs officials to hold counting of MPTC, ZPTC election votes smoothly

With the AP High Court giving the green signal to the ZPTC and MPTC counting, it is learned that the state Election Commission has announced that counting will be held on the 19th of this month. In this context, SEC Neelam Sawhney on Friday held a review meeting with authorities. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary to government Adityanath Das, District Collectors, SPs, DPOs, ZP CEOs, and other senior officials. The SEC issued several key directives on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary to government Adityanath Das said that all arrangements for the counting of votes for the ZPTC and MPTC to be held on the 19th of this month have been directed to be completed soon. He directed the district collectors and district SPs to strictly abide by the covid rules, especially at the counting centers. He also said that the district collectors should take all necessary steps to ensure that the counting of votes goes smoothly. It is advised that the staff of party agents is vaccinated.

Also, CS Aditya Nath Das directed the district SPs to make security arrangements at the counting centers. The Collectors were directed to appoint a District Officer in charge to oversee other arrangements at each counting center. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development state principal secretary, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj Girija Shankar, secretary of the State Election Commission, and others were present in the review meeting.

Meanwhile, 275 counting centers will be set up across the state with a total of 41,000 staff to take part in the counting across the state.