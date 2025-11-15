AP sets ambitious Green Energy targets, CM Naidu announces plans

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced the state's ambitious goal of producing 160 gigawatts of green energy as global interest in sustainable energy sources continues to grow. This announcement was made during a signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the World Economic Forum and the Andhra Pradesh government, which took place in the presence of CM Naidu. The agreement establishes the Center for Energy and Cyber Resilience.

The event was also attended by Minister Nara Lokesh, Gottipati Ravikumar, Frontier Technologies Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

During his address, CM Naidu underlined the government’s commitment to providing electricity at the lowest possible cost while ensuring the necessary cyber security measures are in place for the energy sector. He highlighted that reforms in the united Andhra Pradesh have led to increased electricity consumption, and he urged the reduction of distribution losses and supply costs through innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

Emphasising the critical role of electricity across agriculture, commerce, industries, and households, Naidu stated that the highest quality of electricity must be supplied at the lowest cost. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to decrease transmission losses and reinforce systems that benefit the public from the renewable energy sector. Additionally, the Chief Minister noted the rapid advancement of the solar rooftop project in Andhra Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Suryagar Yojana