AP sets Guinness World Record for largest PTM 2.0

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has earned a Guinness World Record for hosting the world’s largest Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), with over 53.4 lakh parents and teachers participating.

Held on July 10, the event, dubbed Mega PTM 2.0, drew a total of 1.52 crore attendees, including students, alumni, School Management Committee (SMC) members, and philanthropists. This historic achievement underscores Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to transforming public education and aligning government schools with global standards, said a statement from Samagra Shiksha on Monday.

The initiative supports the state’s vision to become a ‘Quantum Valley,’ fostering innovation and empowering youth through education. HRD minister Nara Lokesh expressed pride in the global recognition, dedicating the honor to the state’s teachers for their tireless efforts. “The Guinness World Record validates our mission to rejuvenate public education and promote inclusive learning. We dedicate this award to our teaching community,” he said.

The record was confirmed after a rigorous audit of data from over 61,000 schools, including photographs, videos, verified participant counts, and independent witness statements, all collected via the state’s LEAP app.

This digital platform enhances education delivery by providing interactive content for students, structured lesson plans for teachers, and robust tools for the education department.”Over 40 auditors worked tirelessly to verify the data, ensuring the award’s integrity,” said B Srinivasa Rao, state project director, Samagra Shiksha Andhra Pradesh.

He added, “This recognition will inspire us to further strengthen the Andhra Model Public Education system, ensuring quality and equitable education for all.”

The official Guinness World Record certificate will be presented at a ceremony in Amaravati during the second week of August.