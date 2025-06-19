AP should achieve many world records: CS to officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand instructed the officials to make all efforts to achieve several world records and place AP at the first position in the country through the YogaAndhra programme, which will be organised across the state on the International Yoga Day on June 21 with Vizag as the main event.

He held a video conference with the secretaries of the departments concerned and district collectors from the Secretariat on Wednesday regarding the YogaAndhra.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that almost all the arrangements for the organisation of this programme have been completed.

Vijayanand has instructed the district collectors to organise a major yoga event with at least 5,000 people in each district headquarters. He said that steps are being taken to organise the YogaAndhra in more than 1.5 lakh venues across the state, and 1.28 lakh venues have already been registered so far.

Special chief secretary and state nodal officer M T Krishna Babu, who participated virtually in the video conference, said that the arrangements are almost complete to successfully organise the International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam along with the main event in all the districts across the state down to the village level. Several officials, district collectors and others also participated virtually in this conference.

Chief secretary Vijayanand announced that a meeting on the first step in good governance programme will be held on Monday, at the venue where the Prime Minister’s meeting was recently held behind the Secretariat. He disclosed this in a video conference held with the collectors on the YogaAndhra programme from the Secretariat on Wednesday. He stated that the programme will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm on Monday.