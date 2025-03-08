AP signs pact with Wadhwani Foundation for tech-driven governance

Vijayawada: The state government signed an agreement with Wadhwani Foundation to facilitate and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies (ET), including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), generative AI, drones, and other advanced technologies across various government functions.

The MoU was signed by Katamaneni Bhaskar, secretary, IT, electronics and communication (ITE&C), and Prakash Kumar, CEO, Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation, Wadhwani Foundation, at the Secretariat on Friday, marking the beginning of a high-impact collaboration aimed at harnessing AI and other technologies for enhancing service delivery policy-making, capacity building and program implementation in the state.

The objectives of the agreement are driving service delivery transformation – integrating AI in existing applications to improve governance outcomes, enhancing service efficiency, and bridge the digital divide.

Secondly, ET-led policy Interventions, identifying opportunities where deeper insight generated by analysis of data can inform and enhance policy decisions, ensuring evidence-based governance.

Finally, review of programmes and schemes, i.e. applying AI and digital solutions to optimise existing government programmes and schemes, making them more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric.

This collaboration will be executed on a pro-bono basis, with both GoAP and WF jointly investing their expertise and resources to ensure the effective adoption and impact of emerging technologies in Andhra Pradesh’s governance framework.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar said, “Andhra Pradesh is committed to leveraging emerging technologies for improving public services and governance efficiency. This partnership with Wadhwani Foundation will enable us to build AI-driven policy frameworks, enhance service delivery, and create a future-ready workforce equipped with advanced digital skills.”

Prakash Kumar, CEO of WGDT, Wadhwani Foundation, highlighted the significance of this initiative: “This MoU represents a pioneering step in AI-led governance transformation. By enabling policy interventions, optimizing programs, and reskilling government employees, we aim to help the Government of Andhra Pradesh in its efforts to become the leader State in the country in AI adoption for public service excellence.”

With this collaboration, Andhra Pradesh is set to become a benchmark state for AI-led governance innovation, paving the way for evidence-based policymaking, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced citizen service delivery through AI and emerging technologies.