AP, Singapore eye deeper ties in green energy, data centres

Singapore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met Singapore’s minister for manpower and minister-in-charge of energy and science and technology in the ministry of trade and industry, Dr Tan See Leng, to discuss enhanced collaboration in key sectors including green energy, data centres, logistics, and housing.

During the meeting, held as part of his second-day visit to Singapore, Chandrababu Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s significant initiatives in the green energy sector. He called for greater cooperation from Singaporean firms in projects related to green hydrogen, transmission corridors, and port development. The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for Singapore’s participation in establishing data centres and elaborated on the state’s rapid expansion of its port infrastructure.

Recognising Singapore’s global strength in logistics, Chief Minister Naidu sought its support in implementing best practices across Andhra Pradesh’s ports and logistics sectors.

He also underscored the importance of Singapore’s involvement in human resources, science and technology, and trade collaboration.

Addressing concerns faced by Singaporean companies during the previous administration, the Chief Minister assured Minister Tan that measures are being taken to resolve those issues, emphasising that his visit reflects a commitment to transparency and rectification. He affirmed that his government is investment-friendly and deeply values its relationship with Singapore.

Recalling past successful collaborations, Chandrababu Naidu cited the development of Singapore Township in Hyderabad during his earlier tenure as a symbol of admiration for Singapore’s planning and efficiency. He also noted that Hyderabad once adopted nighttime street-cleaning practices inspired by observations in Singapore.

To further solidify the partnership, the Chief Minister extended a formal invitation to Minister Tan to attend the upcoming Global Investors Summit scheduled for November in Visakhapatnam.

In response, Minister Tan See Leng expressed Singapore’s keen interest in working with Andhra Pradesh in the fields of housing and subsea cables, affirming that both sides could jointly pursue initiatives in these areas. The Minister also mentioned Singapore’s ongoing collaboration with the World Bank on green energy and housing-related programmes.

Reminiscing about his previous visit to Hyderabad and his earlier meeting with Chandrababu Naidu, minister Tan expressed optimism about deepening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh, P. Narayana, and TG Bharat along with senior officials from the State government.