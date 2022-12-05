AP Skill Development scam: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleges involvement of prominent people

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made sensational comments on the skill development scam that is creating ripples in the politics of Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that it is a very big scam and involves the involvement of prominent political figures. Sajjala said that lower level people cannot do this scam and opined that ED investigation will reveal the real matter. It is said that the central agencies are also coming to settle the matter.



Sajjala spoke at Seema Garjana Sabha in Kurnool in support of the three capitals. He said that Chandrababu has not done anything to Rayalaseema and blocking the development of Rayalaseema. "The irregularities in the Skill Development Corporation will come out one by one,". Sajjala said adding that the TDP leaders are not responded yet as the central agencies have also taken up the investigation

Meanwhile, the ED has issued notices to 26 people with the allegations that massive irregularities took place in the AP Skill Development Corporation. A case has been registered against diversion of funds totaling Rs. 234 crores.

The ED concluded that many cell companies of Pune were created and funds were diverted through them. As part of this, the ED has issued notices to Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation's former chairman Ganta Subbarao and former director Lakshminarayana. Along with these, OSD has issued notices to Nimmagadda Krishna Prasada. In the notices, it has been stated that he has to attend the investigation at the ED office in Hyderabad.