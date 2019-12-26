AP SLPRB releases results of Assistant Public Prosecutor posts, interviews to begin from January 3

The state-level are recruitment board Andhra Pradesh has released the written examination results for the Assistant Public prosecutor posts and requested the candidates to check the result at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The interviews for the qualified candidates is scheduled from January 3, 2020. The written examinations were conducted on November 17, 2019, and the 1981 candidates appeared for the said examination while 495 candidates qualified for interview. The board has called the candidates in 1:2 ratio.

The list of candidates who are eligible for the interview is published in the website, which would be held at O/o DGP, AP, 3rd-floor conference hall, Mangalagiri, Guntur Dist, Andhra Pradesh.