AP special team visits Odisha, retrieves state passengers data, sets up helpline numbers

On the orders of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the authorities have taken measures on the train accident incident and set up help desks in the collector's offices who are collecting the details of people from AP who travelled in Coromandel train. Based on the data, the travelers from the state are being inquired about. Medical services and ambulances have been prepared at the accident site.

Meanwhile, a team of AP officers under the auspices of Minister Gudivada Amarnath went to Odisha to oversee the rescue operations. He said that there were 179 Telugu people in the train accident and stated that they are collecting information about the dead, injured and missing. A team of officials has reached Odisha for relief measures. He said that out of 39 people who were supposed to land in Vijayawada, 23 have come in contact.

NTR District Collector Delhi Rao said that the administration has been alerted in the wake of the Odisha train accident. He mentioned that a helpline has been set up in NTR District Collectorate with contact number 0866 2575833. Residents of the district are advised to give information in the event of an accident. According to the information given by the railway officials, 42 people in two trains have to get down at Vijayawada.

Here are the helpline numbers that have been set up by the Railway Department officials at major railway stations.

Vijayawada 0866-2576924, Rajahmundry 0883-2420541, Samarlakota 7780741268,

Eluru-08812-232267

Tadepalli Gudem-08818-226212, Bapatla-08643-222178,

Tenali-08644-2276 00,

Nellore-08612342028,

Ongole-7815909489,

Gudur- 08624250795,

Renigunta-9949198414,

Tirupati-7815915571, 9346903954, 9121272320

Visakhapatnam railway helpline numbers are 83003, 83004, 80005, 83006. Landline numbers are 08912746330, 09812744619.

Mobile numbers 8106053051, 8106053052, 8500041670, 8500041671