AP SSC Exams 2021: Government postpones tenth class exams amid covid cases, to review the issue in July

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday took a key decision on the conduction of the SSC examinations in the wake of covid and postponed tenth class exams from June 7. The AP government has disclosed this to the High Court. It said it would review the conduction of the tenth class examinations in July. The tests have been postponed in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases being reported on a daily basis in the state. The court commented on the occasion that it should be informed in writing on the postponement of the examinations.

A teacher from Srikakulam has filed a petition in the high court seeking that the examinations be conducted only after the teachers have been vaccinated. The High Court, which heard the case, directed the government to state its position. A lawyer on behalf of the government said it had already decided to postpone the exams on this occasion. The court ordered a written notice and adjourned the case till June 18.

The High Court questioned the Jagan government on what steps it had recently taken on the conduct of Class X examinations. The AP High Court held a hearing in early May on the conduct of the SSC exams. The High Court questioned what steps had been taken to conduct the Tent examinations on this occasion.

The government's counsel replied that there was a schedule of Tenth examinations from June 7 and that the decision would be taken depending on the coronavirus conditions prevailing in the state within this period. He stated that a decision would be taken later on the matter of postponement of examinations. The High Court adjourned the case till June 2.