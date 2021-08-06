AP SSC results 2021: Here is the direct link to check the result and download marks sheet

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government for Examination has declared the AP SSC result 2021. The educational minister, Adimulapu Suresh released the results at a media briefing on Friday and the results are available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in. Nearly 6 lakh students were announced passed and given marks based on the past performance.



The students can view the results from the official website by entering roll or registration numbers while the schools can get the mark sheets of the students by using their school login credentials.

It is known fact that the exams were cancelled last year due to corona. However, at that time, the government did not award marks to all the candidates and memos provided as just passed. But this time, the government has given marks.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that tenth marks are important for many competitive examinations and students. Earlier the AP government has decided to conduct the written exams for the SSC students, however, it cancelled later on the Supreme Court orders.