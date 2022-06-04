AP SSC results postponed to June 6

Amaravati: The State education department postponed the SSC examination results from Saturday to Monday. The government earlier announced that results would be declared at 11 am. on Saturday in Vijayawada. But a decision has been taken to postpone declaration of results to Monday. The results postponed due to technical problems, said the officials.

Earlier, the AP SSC Result 2022 was said to be announced on Saturday. According to the sources, the AP SSC 10th results was stated to be released on Saturday around 11 am.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the AP SSC results date and time. The results wil be announced and everyone will be able to view their AP 10th results online.

According to sources, the release of the AP SSC Result 2022 date and timing came roughly 25 days after the examinations ended, making the process of announcing results faster than before.

According to the sources, the announcement of the AP SSC result is believed to be made public by Special Chief Secretary Education, B Rajasekhar, in front of the media.

The results date and timing announcement is for all students who took the BSE AP 10th examinations from April 27 to May 9.

According to sources, approximately 6.5 lakh students took the AP 10th examinations in the offline mode this time and would receive their results in less than a month.