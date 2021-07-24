AP State committed to women empowerment: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that government is committed to empowerment of women in the state.

Speaking on the occassion of Mallela Jhansi Rani assuming charge as Chairperson of Kadapa District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) here on Saturday, he lauded that chief minister stood as role model in providing top status to the women in politics.

He said number of women have been playing key role in the government in various capacities following encouragement given by the chief minister.

MP Y S Avinash Reddy said that it is high time for women in the state for occupying different responsibilities as chief minister is keen on involving them in government activities in a big way. He urged the KDCCB to utilise the opportunity in a proper manner as her post mainly is related to addressing farmers' problems.

KDCCB chairman M Jhansi Rani said that she will discharges her responsibilities in a transparent manner in the interest of farmers.

She thanked the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving her such a prestigious post. S V Venkata Subba Reddy, N Anjaneyulu, Sheik Hussain Peera, S Rajamani and M Gangadri assumed charge as directors.