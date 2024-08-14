AP State to have aqua, food processing industrial parks soon

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the officials to formulate an action plan for the setting up of food processing, aqua and horticulture besides mineral-based industrial development parks since the State has the most favourable atmosphere for establishing such units.

Chairing a review on industries and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) at the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister told the officials to conduct a detailed study on how many industrial developmental parks are now existing and the opportunities to develop more such units. He also directed the officers to formulate plans for setting up area-based industrial parks keeping in view the backward areas in the state.

Through a power-point presentation, the officials explained in detail to the Chief Minister about the existing industrial parks and ports to be established soon in the state. He directed the officers to initiate all kinds of measures to encourage the industrialists who come forward for setting up such units in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu wanted the officials to take steps to set up at least 100 industrial parks in the state in an extent of 100 acre each. Pointing out that Maharashtra stands on top in the country in having the largest number of industrial parks, Chandrababu said that the state has now only 53 such parks and wanted measures to be taken in the coming days for establishing more parks.

He asked the officials to take steps to revive the Malavalli Industrial Park in Vijayawada which was subjected to total neglect by the previous government. He also wanted an action plan to be prepared for the development of integrated ports under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) system and conduct a detailed study on the best ports being maintained with private partnership. Minister for industries TG Bharath, minister for MSME and SERP Kondapalli Srinivas, chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, principal secretary Suresh Kumar and others participated in the meeting.